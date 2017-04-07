– WWE has released a new behind-the-scenes video for Wrestlemania 33 showing superstars right before they came to the ring.

– Mauro Ranallo hasn’t been on WWE TV since missing the March 14 tapings. Now he has removed WWE from his Twitter description. His profile reads: “SHOWTIME [email protected] _ranallo/ COMBAT SPORTS CAROUSEL/ Mental Health Advocate.”

Ranallo has bipolar disorder and it’s rumored that his current absence is due to issues with JBL. These issues, in part, stem from Ranallo tweeting results of him winning the “Wrestling Observer Announcer of the Year” award for 2016.

– Vince McMahon wrote the following on Twitter: