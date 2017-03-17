wrestling / News

WWE News: Vince McMahon Congratulates UpUpDownDown, Kelley Looks at Balor’s Return, Stock Up

March 17, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– WWE stock closed at $21.09, up $0.29 (1.39%) from the previous close. That’s the highest closing price for the company’s stock since it hit $21.46 on February 27th.

– Vince McMahon congratulated Xavier Woods and his UpUpDownDown channel for hitting one million YouTube suscribers on Twitter, which Woods responded to:

– Cathy Kelley’s latest WWE video looks at the reaction to Finn Balor’s return at house shows last weekend:

