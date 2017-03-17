– WWE stock closed at $21.09, up $0.29 (1.39%) from the previous close. That’s the highest closing price for the company’s stock since it hit $21.46 on February 27th.

– Vince McMahon congratulated Xavier Woods and his UpUpDownDown channel for hitting one million YouTube suscribers on Twitter, which Woods responded to:

Thanks for the congrats! Everyone still wants to see you on the show 😏 maybe one day🤔 https://t.co/IA1CBqYBag — Austin Creed @ SXSW (@XavierWoodsPhD) March 17, 2017

– Cathy Kelley’s latest WWE video looks at the reaction to Finn Balor’s return at house shows last weekend: