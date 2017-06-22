wrestling / News
WWE News: Vince McMahon Congratulates WWE Stars on Teen Choice Awards Nominations, WWE Stars React to Maria Kanellis’ Return
June 22, 2017 | Posted by
– Vince McMahon posted the following on Twitter, congratulating John Cena, Sasha Banks & The Bellas on their 2017 Teen Choice Awards nominations…
Congratulations @SashaBanksWWE, @JohnCena, and @BellaTwins on your @TeenChoiceFox awards nominations! #RoleModels pic.twitter.com/ZQk20TgGAL
— Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) June 21, 2017
– WWE posted the following video, looking at WWE stars reacting to the return of Maria Kanellis…