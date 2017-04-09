– The WON reports that Vince McMahon decreed, for some reason, that during WrestleMania Week the Camping World Stadium in Orlando could not be referred to by that name. The stadium, which served as the venue for the event, was instead called the Citrus Bowl throughout the week. The stadium used the name before being changed to Camping World Stadium in 2016.

– Here is this week’s WWE Fury, Roman Reigns Drive-Bys:

– Justin Roberts posted the following excerpt from his new book, talking about the culture of bullying in the wrestling industry: