wrestling / News

WWE News: Vince McMahon Decreed WrestleMania Venue Must Be Called Citrus Bowl, Reigns on WWE Fury, Roberts Talks Bullying

April 9, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

The WON reports that Vince McMahon decreed, for some reason, that during WrestleMania Week the Camping World Stadium in Orlando could not be referred to by that name. The stadium, which served as the venue for the event, was instead called the Citrus Bowl throughout the week. The stadium used the name before being changed to Camping World Stadium in 2016.

– Here is this week’s WWE Fury, Roman Reigns Drive-Bys:

– Justin Roberts posted the following excerpt from his new book, talking about the culture of bullying in the wrestling industry:

Justin Roberts, Roman Reigns, Vince McMahon, WrestleMania 33, Jeremy Thomas

