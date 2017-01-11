wrestling / News

WWE News: Vince McMahon Honors Martin Luther King Jr., Latest UpUpDownDown, Stock Edges Up

January 11, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Vince McMahon Raw 3.21.16

– WWE stock was more or less steady today, up just $0.01 (0.05%) from the previous close to $18.99.

– Vince McMahon posted WWE’s Martin Luther King Jr. video on Twitter, adding a “My hero” caption:

– Here is the latest UpUpDownDown, with Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston playing “Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Jackal Assault” on Playstation VR:

