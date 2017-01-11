wrestling / News
WWE News: Vince McMahon Honors Martin Luther King Jr., Latest UpUpDownDown, Stock Edges Up
January 11, 2017 | Posted by
– WWE stock was more or less steady today, up just $0.01 (0.05%) from the previous close to $18.99.
– Vince McMahon posted WWE’s Martin Luther King Jr. video on Twitter, adding a “My hero” caption:
My hero. pic.twitter.com/0oTT6DVcQG
— Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) January 11, 2017
– Here is the latest UpUpDownDown, with Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston playing “Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Jackal Assault” on Playstation VR: