– WWE stock was more or less steady today, up just $0.01 (0.05%) from the previous close to $18.99.

– Vince McMahon posted WWE’s Martin Luther King Jr. video on Twitter, adding a “My hero” caption:

– Here is the latest UpUpDownDown, with Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston playing “Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Jackal Assault” on Playstation VR: