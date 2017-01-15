wrestling / News
WWE News: Vince & Stephanie McMahon Wish Shane Happy Birthday, Cena and Nikki Enjoy Happy Hour
January 15, 2017 | Posted by
– Vince and Stephanie McMahon took to Twitter to wish Shane a happy forty-seventh birthday today, as you can see below:
Happy birthday to my big brother, @shanemcmahon! #ILoveYou pic.twitter.com/Tjo58Dj3zb
— Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) January 15, 2017
#HappyBirthday to my son, #SDLive Commissioner @ShaneMcMahon! pic.twitter.com/ElvAGFNVHI
— Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) January 15, 2017
– Here is the latest video on the Bella Twins’ YouTube account, with John Cena and Nikki enjoying Happy Hour: