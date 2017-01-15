wrestling / News

WWE News: Vince & Stephanie McMahon Wish Shane Happy Birthday, Cena and Nikki Enjoy Happy Hour

January 15, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Shane McMahon Payback 1

– Vince and Stephanie McMahon took to Twitter to wish Shane a happy forty-seventh birthday today, as you can see below:

– Here is the latest video on the Bella Twins’ YouTube account, with John Cena and Nikki enjoying Happy Hour:

