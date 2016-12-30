wrestling / News
WWE News: Waka Flocka Flame Backstage At Live Event, Eva Marie Reveals Photo Shoot Clip, Backstage Photos Of AJ Styles and The Miz
– Eva Marie posted the following ten-second clip of her most recent photo shoot:
I heat up in #MyCalvins @CalvinKlein pic.twitter.com/ATZCjQ7KIe
— Eva Marie (@natalieevamarie) December 29, 2016
– Waka Flocka Flame was backstage at last night’s Smackdown live event in Atlanta. He posed for this photos with Mojo Rawley:
– Speaking of last night’s event, WWE’s official Instagram page posted a photo of AJ Styles and a video of The Miz from backstage: