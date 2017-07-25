wrestling / News
WWE News: Wale Attends Raw, Emma Comments on Raw Opportunity, Paige & Bliss Respond
July 25, 2017 | Posted by
– Rapper Wale was ringside for last night’s Raw in Washington, DC.
– Following last night’s WWE Raw, Emma, Paige and Alexa Bliss had the following brief coversation on Twitter,
Maybe I'm a little dazed after my "opportunity" with @NiaJaxWWE (Thx @RealKurtAngle🙄) But @AlexaBliss_WWE isn't that @RealPaigeWWE's jacket?
— EMMA (@EmmaWWE) July 25, 2017
It's cool. I'm probably her favorite wrestler. Right? @EmmaWWE https://t.co/221ihvvyrH
— PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) July 25, 2017
well I was going to wear yours … but oh wait … 🤔
— Alexa Bliss (@AlexaBliss_WWE) July 25, 2017