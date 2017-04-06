wrestling / News
WWE News: Watch Shinsuke Nakamura’s NXT Farewell, Matt Hardy is Broken on Twitter Again
April 6, 2017 | Posted by
– Yesterday, Matt Hardy removed “#BROKEN” from his Twitter profile and added “#DELETE.” He changed it back to “#BROKEN” today and and wrote the following…
"Instantaneous results aren't always possible.. Most worthwhile endeavors are garnered in time. Patience is paramount."
— #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) April 6, 2017
– Here is video of the farewell for Shinsuke Nakamura at last night’s WWE NXT TV tapings from Full Sail University. Nakamura made his Smackdown debut the night before…