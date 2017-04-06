wrestling / News

WWE News: Watch Shinsuke Nakamura’s NXT Farewell, Matt Hardy is Broken on Twitter Again

April 6, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka

– Yesterday, Matt Hardy removed “#BROKEN” from his Twitter profile and added “#DELETE.” He changed it back to “#BROKEN” today and and wrote the following…

– Here is video of the farewell for Shinsuke Nakamura at last night’s WWE NXT TV tapings from Full Sail University. Nakamura made his Smackdown debut the night before…

Broken Matt Hardy, NXT, Shinsuke Nakamura, WWE

