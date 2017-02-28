wrestling / News
WWE News: Watch The Rock’s Red Carpet Interview From The Oscars, WWE Selling ‘New Day Pops’ Shirts
– WWE is now selling an ice cream inspired “New Day Pops” T-shirt, along with a line of vintage NXT shirts. [Credit: PWInsider.com]
– Here is the Rock’s Red Carpet Interview from the Oscars. In the interview, he discusses his work in Moana, the upcoming Baywatch movie, which comes out in May, as his work on Fighting With My Family that he’s working on with WWE studios…