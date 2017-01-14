wrestling / News
WWE News: Watch Triple H’s Entire Post-UK Title Tournament Q&A, Triple H and Regal To Evaluate Pete Dunne’s Attack, Michael Cole Praises Nigel McGuinness
– Here is the entire Q&A session from Triple H that streamed on Facebook after the first round of the UK Championship Tournament:
– WWE.com has an article in which Triple H and William Regal said they will discuss Pete Dunne’s attack on Sam Gradwell and speak with Gradwell before they make a decision. He said it’s not an “ideal” time to change the tournament.
– Michael Cole praised the tournament and is broadcast partner Nigel McGuinness on Twitter:
"This is wrestling". My honor to call the matches of 16 impressive young men tonight. #wweukct! I can't wait for tomorrow night
— Michael Cole (@MichaelCole) January 14, 2017
And where has @McGuinnessNigel been all my life! Way to kick off ur wwe career. #wweukct
— Michael Cole (@MichaelCole) January 14, 2017