WWE News: Watch Triple H’s Entire Post-UK Title Tournament Q&A, Triple H and Regal To Evaluate Pete Dunne’s Attack, Michael Cole Praises Nigel McGuinness

January 14, 2017 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– Here is the entire Q&A session from Triple H that streamed on Facebook after the first round of the UK Championship Tournament:

WWE.com has an article in which Triple H and William Regal said they will discuss Pete Dunne’s attack on Sam Gradwell and speak with Gradwell before they make a decision. He said it’s not an “ideal” time to change the tournament.

– Michael Cole praised the tournament and is broadcast partner Nigel McGuinness on Twitter:

