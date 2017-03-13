wrestling / News
WWE News: Watch Triple H’s Entrance From Saturday’s Live Event, New UpUpDownDown
March 13, 2017 | Posted by
– WWE posted the following video of Triple H’s entrance from Saturday’s WWE live event in Toronto. He teamed with Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe to face Chris Jericho, Sami Zayn and Finn Balor in the main event.
It was GAME ON when @TripleH made his grand entrance at #WWEToronto! #TimeToPlayTheGame pic.twitter.com/gP4JnOFA6Y
— WWE (@WWE) March 13, 2017
– Here is new episode of UpUpDownDown, featuring Jack Gallagher and Rich Swann playing UFC 2 against champion Jey Uso…