WWE News: Weekend NXT Schedule, Pics on Triple H & Stephanie in Cannes
June 22, 2017
– Triple H posted the following image of he and Stephanie McMahon in Cannes…
Thanks @Cannes_Lions for letting @StephMcMahon & I talk about the passion and connection between @WWE & its audience. #LionsEntertainment pic.twitter.com/0fJcyAcGim
— Triple H (@TripleH) June 22, 2017
– Here is the weekend schedule of NXT events…
* Tonight in Cocoa, Florida at the Cocoa Armory.
* Tomorrow (TV Tapings) in Winter Park, Florida at Full Sail University.
* Saturday in Gainesville, Florida at MLK Recreation Center.