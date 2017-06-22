wrestling / News

WWE News: Weekend NXT Schedule, Pics on Triple H & Stephanie in Cannes

June 22, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka

– Triple H posted the following image of he and Stephanie McMahon in Cannes…

– Here is the weekend schedule of NXT events…

* Tonight in Cocoa, Florida at the Cocoa Armory.
* Tomorrow (TV Tapings) in Winter Park, Florida at Full Sail University.
* Saturday in Gainesville, Florida at MLK Recreation Center.

