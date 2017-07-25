wrestling / News
WWE News: What Happened After Raw, MLB Players In Attendance
July 25, 2017 | Posted by
– Wrestling Inc reports that no dark match took place after Raw. Dean Ambrose went to the back after the show ended and Seth Rollins thanked the crowd on the mic, sending them on their way.
– Here is a picture of Milwaukee Brewers players Oliver Drake, Eric Thames and Brett Phillips in attendance at Raw:
Special shoutout to the Milwaukee @Brewers' Oliver Drake, @EricThames & @Brett_Phillips8 who took in all the action at tonight's #RAW! pic.twitter.com/mACc0w8iWp
— WWE (@WWE) July 25, 2017