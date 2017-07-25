wrestling / News

WWE News: What Happened After Raw, MLB Players In Attendance

July 25, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

Wrestling Inc reports that no dark match took place after Raw. Dean Ambrose went to the back after the show ended and Seth Rollins thanked the crowd on the mic, sending them on their way.

– Here is a picture of Milwaukee Brewers players Oliver Drake, Eric Thames and Brett Phillips in attendance at Raw:

