– The only WWE wrestlers not in town for Wrestlemania 33 are Paige, Eva Marie and Rusev, according to PWInsider.

– Shawn Michaels appeared on Facebook Live after NXT Takeover: Orlando. Here is the full interview:

– WWE will hold a conference call tomorrow at 3 PM ET to talk about the “growth” of the WWE Network and give an updated subscriber count. The goal has been two million. WWE Chief Strategy and Financial Officer George Barrios and Chief Revenue & Marketing Officer Michelle D. Wilson will host. PWInsider speculates that they may announce the addition of PROGRESS and Insane Championship Wrestling to the Network as part of a higher-priced tier.