WWE News: Why Zack Sabre Isn’t in the UK Championship Tourney, Carmella Gets Champs Shoes

January 6, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Zack Sabre Jr

– PWInsider (via WZ) reports that Zack Sabre Jr. is not involved in the UK Championship Tournament due to his turning down a full-time offer from WWE while he was in the Cruiserweight Classic.

– Carmella noted that she received some shoes from Champs Sports, who have been providing Enzo Amore with sneakers, for her appearance on Smackdown:

