wrestling / News
WWE News: Why Zack Sabre Isn’t in the UK Championship Tourney, Carmella Gets Champs Shoes
January 6, 2017 | Posted by
– PWInsider (via WZ) reports that Zack Sabre Jr. is not involved in the UK Championship Tournament due to his turning down a full-time offer from WWE while he was in the Cruiserweight Classic.
– Carmella noted that she received some shoes from Champs Sports, who have been providing Enzo Amore with sneakers, for her appearance on Smackdown:
Rocking those @Jumpman23 Retro 5s on #sdlive last week. Thanks @champssports for keeping me fresh and fabulous 👌🏽👟 pic.twitter.com/RYnCuVuqsp
— Carmella (@CarmellaWWE) January 6, 2017