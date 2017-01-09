– Mick Foley posted the following on Twitter, revealing that he has repaired his self-inflicted haircut from last week…

A sneak-peek at the new Foley haircut! See you tonight on #Raw pic.twitter.com/RnFUELq7fm — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) January 9, 2017

– WrestleMania 34 is official for New Orleans…

– UPDATE: WWE issued the following statement today…

The Showcase of the Immortals is returning to New Orleans in 2018.

As first reported by The Times-Picuyane, WrestleMania 34 will emanate from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans on Sunday, April 8, 2018.

A capacity crowd of 75,167 WWE fans filled the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in 2014 for WrestleMania 30. That was the year that The Undertaker’s WrestleMania Streak famously came to an end at the hands of Brock Lesnar, as well as the event where Daniel Bryan defeated Batista and Randy Orton in a triple threat main event to win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

WWE will hold a press event Tuesday morning in New Orleans to make the WrestleMania 34 announcement official. Check back to WWE.com tomorrow for full coverage, including photos and videos.

– William Regal posted the following on Twitter today…

I just heard from Tom Carter, Reckless Youth.Being in Memphis Championship Wrestling in the early 2000's ,was a catalyst in many ways …. — William Regal (@RealKingRegal) January 9, 2017

to the wonderful different style indie scene that came into play not long after that.@WWEDanielBryan & @mrbriankendrick were huge …. — William Regal (@RealKingRegal) January 9, 2017

influences of that scene and Tom deserves a lot of credit for that.He helped me get my confidence back at that time and should get credit. — William Regal (@RealKingRegal) January 9, 2017

We all trained together and re thought a lot of things about styles and how to interchange them which the two Brian's went forward and made — William Regal (@RealKingRegal) January 9, 2017