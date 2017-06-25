wrestling / News

WWE News: William Regal Set for London Comic-Con, Photos of Sasha Banks at BET Experience, and The Singh Brothers Share Photo From First Raw They Attended

June 25, 2017 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris

– NXT’s William Regal posted on Twitter that he will be attending the London Comic-Con this year for the first time. Regal will be attending the convention from July 29-30.

– The Singh Brothers posted the following tweet, showing photos of the first time they attended WWE Raw 21 years ago.

– Sasha Banks was at the BET Experience last night before the BET Award show. You can check out some photos she posted from the event on social media. Instagram user hiphopgamer also shared some photos he took with Banks at the event.

About to hit it with @sashabankswwe at the #alienwarelive studio #betx

A post shared by HOT97'S HipHopGamer (@hiphopgamer) on

article topics :

Sasha Banks, The Singh Brothers, William Regal, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading