– NXT’s William Regal posted on Twitter that he will be attending the London Comic-Con this year for the first time. Regal will be attending the convention from July 29-30.

I'll be appearing at this year's London Comic Con on July 29th & 30 th for the first time.I'm very much looking forward to it. https://t.co/ZGTYnB1s1s — William Regal (@RealKingRegal) June 24, 2017

– The Singh Brothers posted the following tweet, showing photos of the first time they attended WWE Raw 21 years ago.

21 yrs ago, we sat at SC 105, Row 25 to watch our 1st @WWE event @RogersArena . Last night, we sat in those same seats, prior to performing! pic.twitter.com/828lJ0Xkrn — Singh Brothers (@SinghBrosWWE) June 25, 2017

– Sasha Banks was at the BET Experience last night before the BET Award show. You can check out some photos she posted from the event on social media. Instagram user hiphopgamer also shared some photos he took with Banks at the event.