Gorilla Position recently interviewed WWE UK star Wolfgang on how UK champion Tyler Bate is an inspiration. He stated the following:

“[Bate] is the youngest singles champion in WWE history. To know that a 19-year-old is a WWE Champion is such an inspiration to anyone that wants to become a wrestler. It’s such an inspiration to wrestling fans and everyone else on the British scene. The WWE is shining a light on us and anyone can show up and become a superstar. Tyler Bate leading us forward, you couldn’t ask for any better.”

– Previously, Triple H confirmed an upcoming WWE women’s tournament earlier this year. The Wrestling Observer and Dave Meltzer are reporting that former Superstars are getting contacted for the tournament.

– The Bella Twins posted the following photo as they are getting ready for E! Entertainment’s red carpet coverage of the Oscars tonight.