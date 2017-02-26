wrestling / News
WWE News: Women Being Contacted for Upcoming Tournament, Wolfgang Praises Tyler Bate, and Photo of Bella Twins Dressed for Oscars Tonight
Gorilla Position recently interviewed WWE UK star Wolfgang on how UK champion Tyler Bate is an inspiration. He stated the following:
“[Bate] is the youngest singles champion in WWE history. To know that a 19-year-old is a WWE Champion is such an inspiration to anyone that wants to become a wrestler. It’s such an inspiration to wrestling fans and everyone else on the British scene. The WWE is shining a light on us and anyone can show up and become a superstar. Tyler Bate leading us forward, you couldn’t ask for any better.”
– Previously, Triple H confirmed an upcoming WWE women’s tournament earlier this year. The Wrestling Observer and Dave Meltzer are reporting that former Superstars are getting contacted for the tournament.
– The Bella Twins posted the following photo as they are getting ready for E! Entertainment’s red carpet coverage of the Oscars tonight.