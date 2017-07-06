– The WON reports that there have been early talks in WWE about the possibility of a Women’s rumble match at the Royal Rumble in January. Another idea being discussed is a summer tag team tournament on the WWE Network for next year, similar to the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.

– WWE filed for a trademark for “Bella Appetit.” The trademark is for a possible show about “cooking, food, recipes, restaurants, bars, travel, travel, health, fitness and nutrition.”