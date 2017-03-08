– Jake “The Snake” Roberts spoke with Sports Illustrated for a new interview. Roberts expressed concern about Bray Wyatt’s character and how WWE has diluted it.

“It’s great that Bray is champion, but my worry is that they’re pulling him away from his character,” he said. “The people were chanting, ‘You deserve it!’ to him on Smackdown after he won the title. Is that a chant for a heel? Hell no, but that’s just the nature of the business these days. Bray needs to do something really nasty, and now is the time. He needs to be the one to do something crude and wrong. Hopefully they’ll let him keep his character and hold onto the belt for a while. If this is just WWE quickly using Bray to change the guard, then it’s a waste of time. They’ve really hurt his character in the last year. They’ve really watered it down.”

– Ember Moon will officially take on Asuka at NXT Takeover: Orlando. William Regal made the announcement, as you can see below: