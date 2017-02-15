wrestling / News

WWE News: Woods Performs With With Postmodern Jukebox, R-Truth Previews New Single, Stock Up

February 15, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– WWE stock closed at $22.45, up $0.12 (0.53%) from the previous close.

– Xavier Woods performed “What Is Love?” with Postmodern Jukebox. You can see the video and a behind-the-scenes video below:

– R-Truth took to Twitter to give a preview of his new, nearly-complete single “I Got It”:

