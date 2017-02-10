wrestling / News

WWE News: Woods Points Out Cathy Kelley’s Triple H Desk Pic, Dawson Gives Speech at WWE Tryouts

February 10, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– After Cathy Kelley posted a message to Twitter asking fans to name their favorite WWE Network collections, Xavier woods pointed out an interesting picture above her desk. You can see both tweets below, which show off Kelley’s pic of two Triple Hs:

– WWE released the following video of Scott Dawson giving a speech to potential WWE recruits at recent Performance Center tryouts:

article topics :

Cathy Kelley, Scott Dawson, Triple H, WWE Performance Center, Xavier Woods, Jeremy Thomas

comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading