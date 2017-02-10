wrestling / News
WWE News: Woods Points Out Cathy Kelley’s Triple H Desk Pic, Dawson Gives Speech at WWE Tryouts
February 10, 2017 | Posted by
– After Cathy Kelley posted a message to Twitter asking fans to name their favorite WWE Network collections, Xavier woods pointed out an interesting picture above her desk. You can see both tweets below, which show off Kelley’s pic of two Triple Hs:
.@catherinekelley asks: What's YOUR favorite @WWENetwork Collection & why? Use #WWECollections & your answer may be featured on #WWENetwork! pic.twitter.com/lXnR5FSPlw
— WWE (@WWE) February 10, 2017
Oh yall just gonna act like that's not there? 😭 @WWE @catherinekelley @WWENetwork pic.twitter.com/TctR7JamD9
— Austin Creed (@XavierWoodsPhD) February 10, 2017
– WWE released the following video of Scott Dawson giving a speech to potential WWE recruits at recent Performance Center tryouts: