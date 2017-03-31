wrestling / News

WWE News: WrestleMania 33 and Shinsuke Nakamura Shirts Released, Dasha Fuentes Interviewed by Alma Mater, and Shane McMahon Featured on Edge and Christian’s Podcast This Week

March 31, 2017 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris

– A new Shinsuke Nakamura shirt is available from WWE. New shirts have also been released featuring Triple H vs. Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns vs. Undertaker and Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 33.

The University of Central Florida recently interviewed alumni and WWE broadcaster Dasha Fuentes.

– The latest episode of Edge and Christian’s Pod of Awesomeness is available here. For this week’s show, Tommy Dreamer started a new segment called Tales From the Indies. Edge and Christian also interview Shane McMahon.

