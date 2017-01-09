wrestling / News

WWE News: WrestleMania 34 Logo Revealed, Matches Set For 205 Live

January 9, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
wrestlemania-34

– WWE has confirmed the following matches for this week’s 205 Live:

* Rich Swann vs. Tony Nese
* Noam Dar vs. Cedric Alexander

– Here is the logo for WrestleMania 34 as revealed during thge announcement hype video on Raw. The WrestleMania logo is surrounded by the fleur-de-lis and is in the purple, gold and green colors representing New Orleans, without Roman numberals or numbers shown:

https://twitter.com/MachoMane_/status/818666451661770752/photo/1

