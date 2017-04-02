wrestling / News
WWE News: WrestleMania Kickoff Show, AJ Lee Responds to Bayley on Twitter, Photo of Camping World Stadium
April 2, 2017
– Here’s the video for the live WrestleMania 33 Kickoff Show:
– AJ Lee posted a tweet in response to Bayley, showing her support for tonight’s WrestleMania 33. You can check out the Twitter exchange below.
#Wrestlemania pic.twitter.com/mQd3OD8JhB
— Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) April 2, 2017
@itsBayleyWWE So happy for you, my little nugget. Have fun!
— AJ Mendez Brooks (@AJBrooks) April 2, 2017
– Here’s a photo posted on Twitter showing the inside of Camping World Stadium for WrestleMania 33.
@WrestlingInc #Wrestlemania pic.twitter.com/wFEH1w6Tlk
— ⚡Brandon Paul K.⚡ (@BPKofficial) April 2, 2017