– In addition to Edge and Beth Phoenix sitting ringside at NXT Takeover: Orlando, there were other Hall of Famers at the event. Scott Hall and Shawn Michaels were backstage. While not a Hall of Famer yet, Sean Waltman was also in attendance.

– As of 9 AM ET this morning, there were still less than 100 tickets available for Wrestlemania 33, starting at $373 on Ticketmaster. On the secondary market, there’s still 2,400 tickets through TicketIQ, starting at $97.

– ESPN FC reports that former German football goalkeeper Tim Wiese is putting his NXT and wrestling career on hold. He made his in-ring debut during the UK tour last November and has been training at the Performance Center. He is planning to return to minor league football.