WWE News: Wrestling Fans Weigh In on Trump/CNN GIF, Renee Young Does Nicki Minaj Challenge, Stock Up
July 10, 2017 | Posted by
– WWE’s stock closed at $20.59 on Monday, up $0.03 (0.15%) from the previous closing price.
– Nia Jax posted to Twitter with video of Renee Young taking part in the “Nicki Minaj Challenge,” which was inspired by Minaj talking about her high-style life:
She SLLLLAAAYS my entire existence!!!! 🔥🔥😍🍑🙌🏽 #nickiminajchallenge @ReneeYoungWWE pic.twitter.com/eoIkMBDoI6
— Nia Jax (@NiaJaxWWE) July 10, 2017
– Jesse Watters of FOX News interviewed fans at the WWE house show at Madison Square Garden to ask fans about President Trump’s tweet of a GIF that saw him clothesline Vince McMahon from WrestleMania 24 with the CNN logo superimposed onto McMahon’s head. You can see the video below: