WWE News: WWE 24 on Kurt Angle Coming, Video of Angle Meeting With Vince McMahon

March 14, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka

– It was revealed on last night’s episode of Bring It To The Table that a new WWE 24 special on Kurt Angle will be airing on the WWE Network in the near future

– Here is video of Kurt Angle visiting WWE headquarters, where he met with Vince Mcmahon for the first time in 11-years. The video was shown on last night’s episode of Bring It To The Table.

