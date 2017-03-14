wrestling / News
WWE News: WWE 24 on Kurt Angle Coming, Video of Angle Meeting With Vince McMahon
March 14, 2017 | Posted by
– It was revealed on last night’s episode of Bring It To The Table that a new WWE 24 special on Kurt Angle will be airing on the WWE Network in the near future
– Here is video of Kurt Angle visiting WWE headquarters, where he met with Vince Mcmahon for the first time in 11-years. The video was shown on last night’s episode of Bring It To The Table.
What was it like for @RealKurtAngle to meet with @VinceMcMahon once again for the first time in 11 years? #BringItToTheTable @WWEGraves pic.twitter.com/UU97Afbc6S
— WWE (@WWE) March 14, 2017