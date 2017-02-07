wrestling / News

WWE News: WWE 2K17 For PC Trailer, Note on Tajiri, Braun Strowman Tweets a Warning

February 7, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka

– It was reported yesterday that Tajiri was at Raw yesterday, and that he was cleared to return to action. He was not used on Raw, but is available for tonight’s 205 Live.

– Braun Strowman posted the following on twitter…

– Here is the trailer for the PC Version of WWE2K17

article topics :

Braun Strowman, Tajiri, WWE, WWE 2K17, Larry Csonka

comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading