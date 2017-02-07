– It was reported yesterday that Tajiri was at Raw yesterday, and that he was cleared to return to action. He was not used on Raw, but is available for tonight’s 205 Live.

– Braun Strowman posted the following on twitter…

There's a man coming round takin names…..everyone won't be treated the same #monsteramongmen #fastlane pic.twitter.com/2ar12nj6uj — Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) February 7, 2017

– Here is the trailer for the PC Version of WWE2K17…