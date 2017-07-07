wrestling / News
WWE News: WWE 2K18 Trailer Tease, Triple H & WWE Comment on Stars’ MSG Debuts, Poll on Which Rapper Titus Should Recruit
– WWE’s latest poll asks which rapper Titus O’Neil should try to recruit next after Wale joined the Titus Worldwide stable. As of now the top results are:
Kendrick Lamar: 31%
Drake: 29%
Kanye West: 21%
JAY-Z: 19%
– WWE and Triple H commented on Finn Balor, Bayley, Cedric Alexander, Shinsuke Nakamura, Nia Jax and Samoa Joe all make their Madison Square Garden debuts on Friday, posting:
Congratulations to @FinnBalor, @itsBayleyWWE, @CedricAlexander, @ShinsukeN, @NiaJaxWWE, and @SamoaJoe on their debuts at @TheGarden! #WWEMSG pic.twitter.com/O67VCcTFDb
— WWE (@WWE) July 8, 2017
If you can make it here…. @TheGarden #Congrats https://t.co/PX6Dsfb2n1
— Triple H (@TripleH) July 8, 2017
– WWE Games has posted the following trailer tease for WWE 2K18 ahead of the pre-order trailer premire on Raw: