WWE News: WWE 2K18 Trailer Tease, Triple H & WWE Comment on Stars’ MSG Debuts, Poll on Which Rapper Titus Should Recruit

July 7, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– WWE’s latest poll asks which rapper Titus O’Neil should try to recruit next after Wale joined the Titus Worldwide stable. As of now the top results are:

Kendrick Lamar: 31%
Drake: 29%
Kanye West: 21%
JAY-Z: 19%

– WWE and Triple H commented on Finn Balor, Bayley, Cedric Alexander, Shinsuke Nakamura, Nia Jax and Samoa Joe all make their Madison Square Garden debuts on Friday, posting:

– WWE Games has posted the following trailer tease for WWE 2K18 ahead of the pre-order trailer premire on Raw:

