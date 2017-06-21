wrestling / News
WWE News: WWE Announces NXT Brooklyn VIP Packages, Top 10 Smackdown Moments
– WWE announced the following details on the NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn VIP packages…
WWE NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn VIP Packages Saturday August 19, 2017 Barclays Center/Brooklyn, NY
NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn VIP
Saturday, August 19, 20175:45 PM
WWE VIP Orlando, FL
NXT Takeover: Brooklyn VIP Package Includes:
– VIP Suite seating during NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn at Barclays Center
– Visits from NXT Superstars throughout the Show
– Photo Opportunities with NXT Superstars*
– Group Photo on Entrance Ramp (via backstage entrance)*
– VIP Access to Merchandise Stand before doors open
– NXT Takeover: Brooklyn Collectible Poster
*All Photos will be emailed to you following NXT Takeover: Brooklyn
** A WWE Representative will be in communication via email the week of August 14 to confirm your meeting point at Barclays Center. Please be sure to provide a valid email address at time of purchase.
*A LIMITED AMOUNT OF THESE PACKAGES ARE AVAILABLE. GET THEM NOW!!*
– Here are the top 10 moments from last night’s WWE Smackdown…