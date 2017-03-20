– Dana Warrior is in NYC, Raw is in Brooklyn, NY tonight, so she’s likely in town for a meeting with WWE. She will be presenting the Warrior Award to Eric LeGrand. [Credit: Pwinsider.com]

– The WWE Australia and New Zealand social media accounts are teasing live event announcements this week. [Credit: Pwinsider.com]

– Here is the latest edition of Rob Schamberger’s “Canvas to Canvas,” featuring the roster of 205 Live…