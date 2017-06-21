– WWE .com has a new poll up, asking “Was Carmella treated unjustly by being forced to relinquish her Money in the Bank briefcase?” here are the results…

* 33%: Yes. Carmella was simply smarter than the rest of the Women’s division and broke no rules when winning the match on Sunday

* 67%: No. As Daniel Bryan stated, there was no precedent for Carmella’s underhanded victory, and history would have been tarnished if the decision stood.

– Here is a new video from Vanity Fair, featuring John Cena being interviewed by the people of New York City…