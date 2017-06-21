wrestling / News
WWE News: WWE.com Poll on Carmella Being Stripped of MITB, John Cena Gets Interviewed By The People Of NYC
– WWE .com has a new poll up, asking “Was Carmella treated unjustly by being forced to relinquish her Money in the Bank briefcase?” here are the results…
* 33%: Yes. Carmella was simply smarter than the rest of the Women’s division and broke no rules when winning the match on Sunday
* 67%: No. As Daniel Bryan stated, there was no precedent for Carmella’s underhanded victory, and history would have been tarnished if the decision stood.
– Here is a new video from Vanity Fair, featuring John Cena being interviewed by the people of New York City…