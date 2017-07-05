– Here is a clip from last night’s Talking Smack, featuring Naomi talking about her new glowing championship belt…



– WWE has posted the following video of the Usos vs. New Day rap battle. During the battle, the Usos referenced the Xavier Woods/Paige sex tape with the following line, “Let’s just keep it PG, you know what’s good… don’t get all Rated R like ya boy Xavier Woods.” WWE edited it out of the Youtube version of the video (the edit was made at around the 1:30 mark)…