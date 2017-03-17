wrestling / News
WWE News: WWE Files For Bella Twins Trademarks, Corey Graves With WWE Network Pick of the Week, New WWE Sneakers On The Way
– The latest WWE Network Pick of the Week is Corey Graves with “Bring It To the Table.”
– WWE has filed to trademark “Bella Style” and “Bella Glam” for the Bella Twins’ Youtube channel.
– Hot 97’s Peter Rosenberg has hinted at teaming with Foot Locker and PUMA to release WWE sneakers:
Next week something major coming from me guys …. cc @WWE @footlocker @PUMA 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/nUOwD8zy2r
— Peter Rosenberg (@Rosenbergradio) March 17, 2017