WWE News: WWE Files For Bella Twins Trademarks, Corey Graves With WWE Network Pick of the Week, New WWE Sneakers On The Way

March 17, 2017 | Posted by Joseph Lee

– The latest WWE Network Pick of the Week is Corey Graves with “Bring It To the Table.”

– WWE has filed to trademark “Bella Style” and “Bella Glam” for the Bella Twins’ Youtube channel.

– Hot 97’s Peter Rosenberg has hinted at teaming with Foot Locker and PUMA to release WWE sneakers:

