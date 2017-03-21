wrestling / News
WWE News: WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony Promo, Smackdown Dark Match Result
March 21, 2017 | Posted by
– Wrestling Inc reports that Mojo Rawley beat Curt Hawkins in the dark match before Tuesday’s Smackdown taping.
– Here is a promo for the WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony, which takes place on the Friday before WrestleMania and airs live on the WWE Network:
Legends will be recognized at the @WWE Hall of Fame ONE WEEK from Friday LIVE on @WWENetwork! @realkurtangle @TheBethPhoenix pic.twitter.com/rEWQna7u0k
— WWE (@WWE) March 22, 2017