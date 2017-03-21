wrestling / News

WWE News: WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony Promo, Smackdown Dark Match Result

March 21, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

Wrestling Inc reports that Mojo Rawley beat Curt Hawkins in the dark match before Tuesday’s Smackdown taping.

– Here is a promo for the WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony, which takes place on the Friday before WrestleMania and airs live on the WWE Network:

article topics :

Smackdown, WWE, WWE Hall of Fame, Jeremy Thomas

comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading