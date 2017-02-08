– WWE has added two new dates for its May tour through the United Kingdom and Ireland this May. They are Mat 4th (Glasgow, Scotland) and May 5th (Cardiff, Wales). Tickets for both go on sale on Friday.

– The WWE Network will be releasing a 2017 Hall of Fame Collection this month, it is described as follows…

WWE Hall of Fame: Class of 2017

One of the greatest entertainers in WWE history, Kurt Angle headlines the 2017 WWE Hall of Fame Inductees. Enjoy some of the Olympic Gold Medalist and six-time World Champion’s unforgettable accomplishments from his illustrious WWE career. Plus, be sure to keep an eye on this WWE Hall of Fame Collection as the Class of 2017 takes shape, with more memorable moments added for every inductee.

