WWE News: WWE Hypes Possible Cena vs. Orton Match at WrestleMania, Tye Dillinger Comments on Royal Rumble Appearance
– Following John Cena winning the WWE Title and Randy Orton winning the Royal Rumble, WWE posted the following on Twitter, teasing the possible Cena vs. Orton match at WrestleMania. Nothing is set as the Smackdown brand still has the Elimination Chamber, and the WWE Title will be on the line in that match…
2017 #RoyalRumble Winner @RandyOrton has punched his ONE-WAY ticket to the MAIN EVENT of @WrestleMania! @JohnCena https://t.co/Ak9NtAUIhc pic.twitter.com/FxWV2zHu4c
— WWE (@WWE) January 30, 2017
– Here is Tye Dillinger, commenting on last night’s Royal Rumble appearance…