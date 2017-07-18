– WWE posted a new preview for tonight’s Smackdown, promoting the appearance of the Punjabi Prison ahead of the Randy Orton vs. Jinder Mahal match at Battleground on Sunday. The preview notes, “While the frightening structure is on its way to Team Blue, the WWE Universe is wondering exactly why Mahal is bringing it and what it means for The Viper days before he steps inside at WWE Battleground. What does the WWE Champion have in store? Find out on SmackDown LIVE, tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network!”

– Curt Hawkins called out Jason Jordan on Twitter today. Hawkins took the opportunity of Jordan being named as Kurt Angle’s long-lost son last night on Raw to ask for a match, posting: