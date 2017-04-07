wrestling / News

WWE News: WWE Lists Cena vs. Reigns As A Dream Match, WWE Returning To South Florida In June

April 7, 2017 | Posted by Joseph Lee

– WWE has posted a new video with Corey Graves looking at four matches “we want to see at WrestleMania 34.” It lists Brock Lesnar vs Randy Orton (Champion vs. Champion), Roman Reigns vs. John Cena, an Attitude Era battle royal and Stephanie McMahon vs. Charlotte, Sasha Banks or Becky Lynch (in what would be Stephanie’s Mania debut).

– WWE will return to South Florida on June 9 at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida. Tickets went on sale this morning.

