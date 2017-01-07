– WWE has posted several highlight videos of Kassius Ohno’s last run with NXT.

– WWE has posted a new article looking at five dream matches for Goldberg. They include The Undertaker, Roman Reigns, AJ Styles, John Cena, and Braun Strowman. You can find it here.

– Zack Ryder posted a photo on Twitter of himself and Swoggle at a Disney theme park.