WWE News: WWE Look at Top 10 Crying Superstars, Banks & Bayley Hype Tonight’s Match
July 24, 2017 | Posted by
– Bayley & Sasha banks posted the following on Twitter, hyping up their match on tonight’s Raw…
– Here is WWE’s latest Top 10 featuring crying Superstars. The video includes: Big Show, Kurt Angle, Kane, Aiden English, and Chris Jericho…