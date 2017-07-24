– Bayley & Sasha banks posted the following on Twitter, hyping up their match on tonight’s Raw…

Tonight is no different than any #NXTTakeover we've had. There is a lot at stake and right now, it means everything. #raw #summerslam pic.twitter.com/Uke0IhdeUj — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) July 24, 2017

– Here is WWE’s latest Top 10 featuring crying Superstars. The video includes: Big Show, Kurt Angle, Kane, Aiden English, and Chris Jericho…