– WWE returns to Augusta, GA at the Augusta Entertainment Complex on May 28th with Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose, Bayley, Enzo and Cass and The Big Show advertised for the show.

– WWE posted the following video, looking at 5 Superstars who could be future world champions; Sami Zayn, Samoa Joe, Shinsuke Nakamura, Baron Corbin and Cesaro made the list…

– Former Canadian Football League player Dan Matha worked Kassius Ohno at last night’s NXT live event in Atlanta; this was Matha’s live event debut. [Credit: wrestlinginc.com ]