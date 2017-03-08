– Here is a new WWE video, looking at four dream opponents for Roman Reigns; the list includes The Rock, John Cena, Samoa Joe, and The Undertaker

– Becky Lynch recently spoke with The Gorilla Position Podcast, and spoke about getting into the wrestling business…

“I just took my first bump, and I just loved it. I just loved wrestling. It got me. There was nothing that got me more focused, or put me on the straight and narrow, and really got my head in the zone, and had me wanting to train and eat well and just do better in every aspect in my life.”