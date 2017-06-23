– ESPN posted the following, looking at how Asuka’s current NXT Championship reign stacks up among the longest women’s championship runs ever…

– Here is a new video looking at John Cena’s forgotten rivals. The list includes Kevin Federline, Eddie Guerrero, Booker T, Carlito, Christian, and R-Truth

– Renee Young posted the following on Instagram, showing Dean Ambrose attacking a watermelon with a sword…