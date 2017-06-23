wrestling / News
WWE News: WWE Looks at John Cena’s Forgotten Rivals, Asuka’s Title Run at 448 Days, Dean Ambrose Uses Sword to Attack a Watermelon
June 23, 2017
– ESPN posted the following, looking at how Asuka’s current NXT Championship reign stacks up among the longest women’s championship runs ever…
.@WWEAsuka ties @trishstratuscom today for the 3rd-longest women's title reign in @WWE/@WWENXT history. pic.twitter.com/1j75rmvviC
— WWE on ESPN (@WWEonESPN) June 23, 2017
– Here is a new video looking at John Cena’s forgotten rivals. The list includes Kevin Federline, Eddie Guerrero, Booker T, Carlito, Christian, and R-Truth
– Renee Young posted the following on Instagram, showing Dean Ambrose attacking a watermelon with a sword…