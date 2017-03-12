wrestling / News

WWE News: WWE Looks at John Cena’s Kids Choice Hosting Gig, Cena vs. Rusev Match From WrestleMania 31 Online

March 12, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas

– WWE has an article looking at John Cena’s hosting job at last night’s Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards. The article notes the reactions on social media, including some of the below posts:

– WWE has also released the full match video from John Cena vs. Rusev at WrestleMania 31:

article topics :

John Cena, Kids Choice Awards, Rusev, WrestleMania 31, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading