WWE News: WWE Looks at John Cena’s Kids Choice Hosting Gig, Cena vs. Rusev Match From WrestleMania 31 Online
March 12, 2017 | Posted by
– WWE has an article looking at John Cena’s hosting job at last night’s Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards. The article notes the reactions on social media, including some of the below posts:
.@machinegunkelly and @JohnCena catch up backstage at the @Nickelodeon #KCA! pic.twitter.com/uIfNNgMr8P
— WWE (@WWE) March 12, 2017
Because #KCA isn't KCA without a slime-tastic ending 😜 Thanks for being an awesome host tonight @JohnCena! pic.twitter.com/MT4TK74jdv
— Nickelodeon (@Nickelodeon) March 12, 2017
John Cena should host the #KCA next year
— Amaria (@Amaria308865991) March 12, 2017
– WWE has also released the full match video from John Cena vs. Rusev at WrestleMania 31: