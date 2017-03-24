– WWE.com has posted what they’re calling Nikki Bella’s hottest photo shoot ever. You can see a preview photo below.

You are looking at a @thenikkibella more FEARLESS than ever heading into #WrestleMania! A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Mar 24, 2017 at 7:14am PDT

– WWE.com also has a look at five possible replacements for Mick Foley as the General Manager of RAW. They include Eric Bischoff, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, Jim Cornette, Edge, and Kurt Angle.

– WWE has also posted a new video in which they look at the Bray Wyatt vs. Randy Orton WWE Championship match at Wrestlemania 33.