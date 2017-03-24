wrestling / News

WWE News: WWE Looks At Possible Replacements For Mick Foley As RAW GM, Nikki Bella’s Latest Photo Shoot, WWE Looks At Orton vs. Wyatt

March 24, 2017 | Posted by Joseph Lee

WWE.com has posted what they’re calling Nikki Bella’s hottest photo shoot ever. You can see a preview photo below.

You are looking at a @thenikkibella more FEARLESS than ever heading into #WrestleMania!

A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on

WWE.com also has a look at five possible replacements for Mick Foley as the General Manager of RAW. They include Eric Bischoff, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, Jim Cornette, Edge, and Kurt Angle.

– WWE has also posted a new video in which they look at the Bray Wyatt vs. Randy Orton WWE Championship match at Wrestlemania 33.

article topics :

Nikki Bella, RAW, WrestleMania 33, WWE, Joseph Lee

Loading...
comments powered by Disqus

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading