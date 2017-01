– WWE posted a new video, looking at the top 10 surprising Royal rumble entrants. The list includes Kharma, the Big Show, Goldust, RVD, Booker T, Mick Foley, Diesel, Edge, Chris Jericho, and John Cena.

– WWE has posted the following 2011 match, featuring Champion Natalya defending her title against Eve Torres, Layla and Michelle McCool…