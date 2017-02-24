wrestling / News
WWE News: WWE Network Turns Three Today, NXT Tapings Sold Out
– The NXT tapings taking place the week after WrestleMania are already sold out after going on sale this morning. The next tapings after that are on April 19th, with tickets going on sale on March 3rd at 10 AM ET.
– Happy birthday to the WWE Network, which turns three years old today. WWE, Stephanie McMahon and Cathy Kelley posted to Twitter celebrating the day, posting:
happy birthday @WWENetwork!!! cant wait to grow old together 😘
— Cathy Kelley (@catherinekelley) February 24, 2017
Happy 3rd Birthday @WWENetwork!!! https://t.co/9mGpvqwYD5 pic.twitter.com/OA7aN0Wvf8
— Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) February 24, 2017
Celebrate the 3rd birthday of @WWENetwork today with its first program to air back in 2014: @WrestleMania Rewind! https://t.co/1fkRdOVCmx pic.twitter.com/n3TfJpCCty
— WWE (@WWE) February 24, 2017